© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

College of Idaho to host candidate forum ahead of primary election

By Samantha Wright
Published May 13, 2024 at 3:20 PM MDT
The College of Idaho
The College of Idaho Facebook
The College of Idaho

Idaho's primary is set for next Tuesday, and every seat in the Idaho Legislature is up for grabs.
 
Candidates are facing a wide range of issues, from abortion to libraries to funding public schools. So the College of Idaho is hosting a candidate forum Wednesday, May 15 to give the public a chance to hear from their candidates and ask the questions that matter to them.

McKay Cunningham, the college's director of On-Campus Experiential Learning, will be hosting the forum and joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters College Of IdahoGovernment
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate