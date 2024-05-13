College of Idaho to host candidate forum ahead of primary election
Idaho's primary is set for next Tuesday, and every seat in the Idaho Legislature is up for grabs.
Candidates are facing a wide range of issues, from abortion to libraries to funding public schools. So the College of Idaho is hosting a candidate forum Wednesday, May 15 to give the public a chance to hear from their candidates and ask the questions that matter to them.
McKay Cunningham, the college's director of On-Campus Experiential Learning, will be hosting the forum and joined Idaho Matters to talk more.