New survey reveals insight into the experience of Idaho moms

By Samantha Wright
Published May 13, 2024 at 3:15 PM MDT
A mom's hand touches a newborn's fingers
Aditya Romansa
/
Unsplash

Almost 40% of mothers in Idaho say they feel tired or burned out; for working moms, that number jumps to 57%.

More than 70% of Idahoans say they don't have time to take care of their own physical needs, and almost 75% say they're just struggling to get by every day, according to a new survey byGallup and Spark Strategic Solutions.

But despite these numbers, moms in Idaho say they find joy and hope in motherhood, and they rely heavily on their faith and spirituality to get through the rough times.

Shannon McGuire, the chief empowerment officer of Spark Strategic Solutions, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the new survey.

Working Moms Parenting
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
