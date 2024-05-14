How one school is using local food systems to teach critical thinking

How do you teach critical thinking to high school students? Most schools might assign a paper or an end-of-year test, but at The Sage School in Hailey, Idaho, they've got something even better.

It's called "The Feast," and it's the defining project of their journey through school, incorporating everything from studying the American food system, Idaho agriculture, soil science, food justice, finances and ecosystems.

This year's feast happens Thursday, May 16, and Amy Morrison, the lead teacher for this project, along with two of the students involved, Tristan Boloix and Sarah Leidecker, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

