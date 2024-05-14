© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

How one school is using local food systems to teach critical thinking

By Samantha Wright
Published May 14, 2024 at 2:27 PM MDT
Hailey’s Sage School 10th and 11th Grade Students Host Farm-To-Table Dinner.
The Sage School
Hailey’s Sage School 10th and 11th Grade Students Host Farm-To-Table Dinner.

How do you teach critical thinking to high school students? Most schools might assign a paper or an end-of-year test, but at The Sage School in Hailey, Idaho, they've got something even better.

It's called "The Feast," and it's the defining project of their journey through school, incorporating everything from studying the American food system, Idaho agriculture, soil science, food justice, finances and ecosystems.

This year's feast happens Thursday, May 16, and Amy Morrison, the lead teacher for this project, along with two of the students involved, Tristan Boloix and Sarah Leidecker, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show <a href="https://www.boisestatepublicradio.org/show/idaho-matters" data-cms-id="00000176-d446-dc2f-ad76-dc4ee09e0037" data-cms-href="https://www.boisestatepublicradio.org/show/idaho-matters" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000176-cd8c-dd4d-a7f6-fdbc82e80000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1646680191809,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000177-d4f5-d592-af77-f4f7d0230000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1646680191809,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000177-d4f5-d592-af77-f4f7d0230000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000176-d446-dc2f-ad76-dc4ee09e0037&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;a582b839-295b-38ac-8471-6f9eda5f0ffb&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017f-65c9-d7dc-af7f-7dd93de70000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017f-65c9-d7dc-af7f-7dd93de60000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}"><i>Idaho Matters</i></a>, I'm able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

