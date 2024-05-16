New exhibit at the Idaho State Museum sheds light on the experiences of Japanese Americans

After Japan attacked Pearl Harbor during World War II, the lives of Japanese Americans changed dramatically.

Some people were taken from their homes and held in places like the Minidoka War Relocation Center, others in inland states faced discrimination and hardship and still others were serving their country in the war.

A new exhibit at the Idaho State Museum called Courage and Compassion: Our Shared Story of the Japanese American World War Two Experienceexplores this topic with interviews, rare photos, and other artifacts.

Nicole Inghilterra, curator of collections and exhibitions with the Idaho State Museum, and Mitch Maki with the Go For Broke National Education Center spoke with Idaho Matters about the exhibit.