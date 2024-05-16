© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

New exhibit at the Idaho State Museum sheds light on the experiences of Japanese Americans

By Samantha Wright
Published May 16, 2024 at 3:20 PM MDT
A photo of Minidoka National Historic Site.
Eugene Tagawa
A photo of the Minidoka National Historic Site.

After Japan attacked Pearl Harbor during World War II, the lives of Japanese Americans changed dramatically.

Some people were taken from their homes and held in places like the Minidoka War Relocation Center, others in inland states faced discrimination and hardship and still others were serving their country in the war.

A new exhibit at the Idaho State Museum called Courage and Compassion: Our Shared Story of the Japanese American World War Two Experienceexplores this topic with interviews, rare photos, and other artifacts.

Nicole Inghilterra, curator of collections and exhibitions with the Idaho State Museum, and Mitch Maki with the Go For Broke National Education Center spoke with Idaho Matters about the exhibit.

Idaho Matters Idaho State MuseumMinidoka
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

