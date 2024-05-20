© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters

A new tool will help Ada County provide greater election transparency

By Samantha Wright
Published May 20, 2024 at 3:14 PM MDT
Ballot Verifier screenshot

How will I know if the ballot I fill out in the election booth gets counted? How can I check how a candidate did in my precinct? In my district?

These are questions that some voters started asking especially after the 2020 election and many worried about election integrity have flooded election offices around the country with requests for information, often overwhelming officials with the time it takes to provide the info for every public information request.

A new tool, called the Ada County Ballot Verifier, will save time, provide greater transparency and demonstrate integrity in the system. Itsfirst real-time test comes Tuesday during Idaho's primary election.

Here to tell Idaho Matters more about the system are Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple, Ada County Elections Director Saul Seyler and Civera CEO Adam Friedman.

Ada County Elections
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
