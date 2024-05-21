© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KLCZ in Lewiston experiencing intermittent outages due to electrical work
Idaho News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Travel back in time to the outlaw days of Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published May 21, 2024 at 2:28 PM MDT
J. Stephen Conn
/
Flickr

What do you think of when you think of Idaho? Do you think of bank robberies, bandits, sunken silver ore and stashed loot in the Owyhee mountains?

Well, that all happened in Idaho back in the 1860s, from Butch Cassidy's heist in Montpelier to a stagecoach robbery in Bannock County.

These and other tales from the past are all told on "Idaho's Lost Treasures", a new show on Idaho Public Television. Producer Eric Westrom joined Idaho Matters to tell us some tales of Idaho’s past.

Tags
Idaho Matters HistoryIdaho Public Television
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate