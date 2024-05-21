Travel back in time to the outlaw days of Idaho

What do you think of when you think of Idaho? Do you think of bank robberies, bandits, sunken silver ore and stashed loot in the Owyhee mountains?

Well, that all happened in Idaho back in the 1860s, from Butch Cassidy's heist in Montpelier to a stagecoach robbery in Bannock County.

These and other tales from the past are all told on "Idaho's Lost Treasures", a new show on Idaho Public Television. Producer Eric Westrom joined Idaho Matters to tell us some tales of Idaho’s past.