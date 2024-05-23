Caldwell police are using a new tool to fight crime

Early Sunday morning, gunshots were heard in Caldwell. Determining where those shots are coming from can be difficult for a human — but not for a machine.

Caldwell Police are using a new tool called Flock Safety which can pinpoint where a gunshot is coming from and alert law enforcement officers.

Flock told police where the shots came from, on Belmont Street, and that led to the arrest of two men in a car with guns and 26 bullet casings.

Joining Idaho Matters to tell us more about what happened is Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram and to tell us more about Flock is Director of Communications Holly Beilin.