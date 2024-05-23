© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KLCZ in Lewiston experiencing intermittent outages due to electrical work
Law & Justice
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Caldwell police are using a new tool to fight crime

By Samantha Wright
Published May 23, 2024 at 2:33 PM MDT
Flock Safety camera on pole.
Flock Safety
Flock Safety camera on pole.

Early Sunday morning, gunshots were heard in Caldwell. Determining where those shots are coming from can be difficult for a human — but not for a machine.

Caldwell Police are using a new tool called Flock Safety which can pinpoint where a gunshot is coming from and alert law enforcement officers.

Flock told police where the shots came from, on Belmont Street, and that led to the arrest of two men in a car with guns and 26 bullet casings.

Joining Idaho Matters to tell us more about what happened is Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram and to tell us more about Flock is Director of Communications Holly Beilin.

Tags
Idaho Matters Caldwell
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate