In March, Meridian Canine Rescue faced a rent hike that they couldn’t meet and had to move their operations. They asked the community for help for the move and donations poured in.

Now the dog rescue and training operation is moving into their new digs on a private farm in Emmett and we wanted to check in to see how they’re doing.

Karinna Lozano is the Meridian Canine Rescue Board President and she joined Idaho Matters.