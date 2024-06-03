© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

The importance of menopause knowledge

By Gemma Gaudette
Published June 3, 2024 at 3:01 PM MDT
iStockphoto

About half of all Americans will go through menopause, but it's still something people don't like to talk about, and that often leaves the women going through it freighted and unsure about what's happening to them as they go through this change.
 

Last year, we dedicated an entire show to this topic, talking to experts about the different phases of menopause, its symptoms, and how to treat them. And we were recently honored to learn we won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for news documentary, as well as awards for best news talk show and best watchdog/investigative report from the Idaho Press Club.

 

We wanted to bring back this important program for folks who missed it the first time and for people looking for more information on menopause.

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

