Upcoming panel offers tools to help support the mental health of Idaho youth

Idaho is seeing what many say is a youth mental health crisis. Teens face depression and anxiety and parents are struggling without the tools they need to help their kids.

That’s the premise of the Navigating Teen Mental Health panel Thursday night, May 6, at the Boise Centre Boise, sponsored by Boise State Public Radio & KTVB TV. The hope is to spark conversation and give parents better tools to connect with their family and community.

Vashti Summervill is on the panel. She’s a certified parent coach with her company Family Healing Pathways and a therapeutic consultant with a practice called Educational Connections and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.