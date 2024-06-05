© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
News
Idaho Matters
Idaho Matters

Upcoming panel offers tools to help support the mental health of Idaho youth

By Samantha Wright
Published June 5, 2024 at 2:41 PM MDT

Idaho is seeing what many say is a youth mental health crisis. Teens face depression and anxiety and parents are struggling without the tools they need to help their kids.

That’s the premise of the Navigating Teen Mental Health panel Thursday night, May 6, at the Boise Centre Boise, sponsored by Boise State Public Radio & KTVB TV. The hope is to spark conversation and give parents better tools to connect with their family and community.

Vashti Summervill is on the panel. She’s a certified parent coach with her company Family Healing Pathways and a therapeutic consultant with a practice called Educational Connections and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Mental Health
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
