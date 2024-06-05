'Sad Happens:' An author interview with Brandon Stosuy

Have you ever seen someone crying in public? Maybe in their car or on a run or perhaps in the bathroom?

It turns out sadness happens all the time, and author Brandon Stosuy has been watching people cry everywhere he goes in New York, and he started tweeting about it, not realizing it would go viral.

He's put together a book of essays from dozens of folks called "Sad Happens: A Celebration of Tears," and he joined Idaho Matters to talk about it.

