© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmitter work scheduled for Thursday, June 6 may affect KBSX 91.5 and KBSU 90.3
Navigating Teen Mental Health event June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'Sad Happens:' An author interview with Brandon Stosuy

By Samantha Wright
Published June 5, 2024 at 2:24 PM MDT
The cover of "Sadness Happens: A Celebration of Tears," by Brandon Stosuy.
Simon & Schuster
The cover of "Sadness Happens: A Celebration of Tears," by Brandon Stosuy.

Have you ever seen someone crying in public? Maybe in their car or on a run or perhaps in the bathroom?

It turns out sadness happens all the time, and author Brandon Stosuy has been watching people cry everywhere he goes in New York, and he started tweeting about it, not realizing it would go viral.

He's put together a book of essays from dozens of folks called "Sad Happens: A Celebration of Tears," and he joined Idaho Matters to talk about it.

Tags
Idaho Matters Books
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate