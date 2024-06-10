© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Law & Justice
Idaho Matters

Ruby Ridge through the eyes of FBI agents

By Samantha Wright
Published June 10, 2024 at 2:34 PM MDT
The Spokesman Review

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on November 13, 2023.

Last November Idaho Matters got the chance to sit down with two FBI agents who were on the ground during the Ruby Ridge Standoff in North Idaho back in 1992. They were about to appear on the CBS TV show "FBI True" and agreed to come on Idaho Matters to talk about the incident.

Last month we were honored to learn the Idaho Press Club awarded us a first place award for "Best Audio Interview" for this story. As we continue to bring you award-winning stories, we wanted to share this interview with you again.

