'Sex, Lies and Sensibility:' An author interview with Nikki Payne

By Gemma Gaudette
Published June 11, 2024 at 1:30 PM MDT
The cover of "Sex, Lies and Sensibility" by Nikki Payne.
Berkley

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on April 29, 2024.

Readers fell in love with author Nikki Payne's debut novel, "Pride and Protest," a retelling of Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice." It got all kinds of buzz, from Ebony Magazine to Oprah Daily.

Now Payne is back with her latest novel, "Sex, Lies and Sensibility," a modern re-working of Austen's "Sense and Sensibility." She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her new release.

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
