'Sex, Lies and Sensibility:' An author interview with Nikki Payne

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on April 29, 2024.

Readers fell in love with author Nikki Payne's debut novel, "Pride and Protest," a retelling of Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice." It got all kinds of buzz, from Ebony Magazine to Oprah Daily.

Now Payne is back with her latest novel, "Sex, Lies and Sensibility," a modern re-working of Austen's "Sense and Sensibility." She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her new release.

