It's all about the jazz: Why one music group is giving back to the community

Almost two years ago, five retirees got together to have a little fun and make a little music. They became The Midnight Jazz Cats and started playing in senior living facilities around the Treasure Valley each month to bring a bit of joy into the lives of others.

Their fame quickly grew, and though they haven't won a Grammy yet, they have played everywhere, from the Festival of Trees to the Sapphire Room to the Morrison Center. They play mostly for fun, not profit, but they won't refuse a good paycheck.

The Jazz Cats specialize in jazz from the 1920s through the 1970s. Along with their mascot, Ella Fitzkitty, they play everything from jazz standards to Bossa Novas to Western Swing Music, and they joined Idaho Matters live to talk more about their mission, promoting America's great musical art form, jazz!

You can hear more from The Midnight Jazz Cats here!