It's all about the jazz: Why one music group is giving back to the community

By Samantha Wright
Published June 12, 2024 at 2:56 PM MDT
From left to right: Dr. Lloyd Blake, Dr. Mark Stolpe, Bill Shepherd, Bob Phillips and Blake Olson.
The Midnight Jazz Cats
From left to right: Dr. Lloyd Blake, Dr. Mark Stolpe, Bill Shepherd, Bob Phillips and Blake Olson.

Almost two years ago, five retirees got together to have a little fun and make a little music. They became The Midnight Jazz Cats and started playing in senior living facilities around the Treasure Valley each month to bring a bit of joy into the lives of others.

Their fame quickly grew, and though they haven't won a Grammy yet, they have played everywhere, from the Festival of Trees to the Sapphire Room to the Morrison Center. They play mostly for fun, not profit, but they won't refuse a good paycheck.

The Jazz Cats specialize in jazz from the 1920s through the 1970s. Along with their mascot, Ella Fitzkitty, they play everything from jazz standards to Bossa Novas to Western Swing Music, and they joined Idaho Matters live to talk more about their mission, promoting America's great musical art form, jazz!

You can hear more from The Midnight Jazz Cats here!

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
