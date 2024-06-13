© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Environment
Idaho Matters

A guide to Idaho swallows

By Samantha Wright
Published June 13, 2024 at 2:14 PM MDT
You've seen them zipping over irrigation canals, diving down, and skimming the water in search of bugs with their very distinctive wings.

There are 86 species of swallows, and many of them spend their summers in Idaho. These amazing birds were featured in the May issue of Wildlife Express, the Idaho Fish and Game newsletter for kids and kids at heart.

We asked Vickey Runnoe back on Idaho Matters to tell us more. She's a conservation education supervisor with Idaho Fish and Game and the superintendent of the Morrison Knudsen Nature Center.

