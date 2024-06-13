© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'When Beavers Flew:' Teaching kids about Idaho's unique history

By Samantha Wright
Published June 13, 2024 at 2:12 PM MDT
The cover of "When Beavers Flew: An Incredible True Story of Rescue and Relocation" by Kristen Tracy."
Illustration by Luisa Uribe
/
Random House Studio

It was nine years ago when we first brought you the story of Idaho Fish and Game parachuting beavers into what is now the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area.

The story spread around the world and went viral again a few months later when video of the transplanting experiment surfaced from 1948.

Now the story has been captured in a children's book. It's called "When Beavers Flew: An Incredible True Story of Rescue and Rehabilitation," and it was written by Idaho native Kristen Tracy.

Tracy joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters BooksParachuting Beavers
