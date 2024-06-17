What happened at Idaho's GOP Convention

Over the weekend,Dorothy Moon was reelected as Idaho's Republican Party chairwoman at the GOP convention in Coeur d'Alene. Her second term comes after a challenge from former Sen. Mary Souza, of Coeur d'Alene.

Journalists were barred from most of the process. They could not attend events or committee meetings and were relegated to a corner hallway of the resort where the convention was held, watched over part of the time by an armed private security guard who made sure they did not leave the designated media area.

East Idaho News Director Nate Eaton was one of the reporters sitting in the hallway during the convention but managed to conduct an exclusive interview with Moon before she was reelected. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

