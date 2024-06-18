© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Raising awareness of elder abuse in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published June 18, 2024 at 1:56 PM MDT
Two people hold hands.
Canva

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month, a time set aside to help the one in ten Americans over the age of 60 who are targeted by elder abuse, and some estimates say that fewer than one out of every 24 cases of abuse is ever reported.

The Nampa Family Justice Center and the Idaho Department of Finance are working to raise awareness about elder abuse and connect people to resources to stop this exploration.

Alyssa Groen, the assistant program manager of the Nampa Family Justice Center; Patrice Harris, an elder advocate; and John Yaros, Security Bureau Chief with the Idaho Department of Finance, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

Anyone who suspects senior financial exploitation in Idaho can call 208-332-8000/Idaho toll free at 1-888-346- 3378 or email Finance.InternetMail@finance.idaho.gov.

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright
