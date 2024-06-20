© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
'Extremely American:' Inside the Christian nationalist movement

By Samantha Wright
Published June 19, 2024 at 1:24 PM MDT

The Christian nationalist movement is growing in America; its schools can be found around the country, and there are YouTube channels devoted to the idea.

Some church leaders have extreme views, including that women are subordinate to me and only Christians can hold public office.

One of the centers of the movement is Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, where the church is hoping to make the city a church town by buying up prime real estate and opening businesses there.

Heath Druzin, the host and creator of the podcast Extremely American, wanted to take a deep dive into this topic in season two of his podcast, and our own reporter, James Dawson, joined him as they spent a year inside the Christian Nationalist Movement. Their podcast drops soon, and they joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

