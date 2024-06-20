Studying how does drought impact forests in Idaho

A diverse group of researchers led by the University of Idaho are coming together to study the effects that drought and fires have on forestland.

A $15 million grant from the National Science Foundation will create what's being called the Ember Institute to study the issue while also reaching out to underserved communities and people across the political spectrum.

Tara Hudiburg, principle investigator for Ember and professor in U of I's Department of Forest, Rangeland and Fire Sciences, as well as Laurel Lynch, assistant professor in U of I's Department of Soil and Water Systems and Co-principle investigator on the Ember Project, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

