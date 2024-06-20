© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Science & Research
Idaho Matters

Studying how does drought impact forests in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published June 20, 2024 at 2:08 PM MDT
A fire burns in a forest full of green trees with white and grey smoking filling the top left of the photo.
Flick/NPS Climate Change Response

A diverse group of researchers led by the University of Idaho are coming together to study the effects that drought and fires have on forestland.

A $15 million grant from the National Science Foundation will create what's being called the Ember Institute to study the issue while also reaching out to underserved communities and people across the political spectrum.

Tara Hudiburg, principle investigator for Ember and professor in U of I's Department of Forest, Rangeland and Fire Sciences, as well as Laurel Lynch, assistant professor in U of I's Department of Soil and Water Systems and Co-principle investigator on the Ember Project, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters DroughtClimate ChangeWildfires
Samantha Wright
