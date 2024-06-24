© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Science & Research
Idaho Matters

Why one Idaho pharmacist started making healthy dog treats

By Samantha Wright
Published June 24, 2024 at 2:12 PM MDT
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, pharmacist Sabrina Sherwood was standing in her kitchen, trying to come up with a treat for her dog Rocky.

Rocky had allergies and couldn't tolerate commercial, store-bought treats, so Sabrina started cooking up peanut butter, applesauce and rice flour to find the perfect, preservative-free treat for her pup.

The treats were a hit, and after facing some healthcare burnout during the pandemic, Sabrina decided to start her own dog treat company called "Idaho Barkery," and now this Idaho entrepreneur is selling her treats all over Idaho and beyond. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her unique business journey.

