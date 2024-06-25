As Caldwell grows the city plans for the future

Caldwell is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Since 2000, the city's population has almost tripled.

As new residents pour in, decisions have to be made about everything from where to build new housing and businesses to transportation to how land should be zoned and used.

These decisions are guided by a comprehensive plan that provides a long-term strategy for the future, and Caldwell is rewriting their master plan and asking for the public's help. Caldwell Planning & Zoning Director Robin Collins joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

