© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

As Caldwell grows the city plans for the future

By Samantha Wright
Published June 25, 2024 at 2:02 PM MDT
Subdivisions in Caldwell
Idaho Department Of Lands
/
Idaho Statesman

Caldwell is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Since 2000, the city's population has almost tripled.

As new residents pour in, decisions have to be made about everything from where to build new housing and businesses to transportation to how land should be zoned and used.

These decisions are guided by a comprehensive plan that provides a long-term strategy for the future, and Caldwell is rewriting their master plan and asking for the public's help. Caldwell Planning & Zoning Director Robin Collins joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters CaldwellGrowth
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate