Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: June 26, 2024

By Samantha Wright
Published June 26, 2024 at 3:18 PM MDT
An electron microscope view of the bird flu virus.
PR Newswire
An electron microscope view of the bird flu virus.

Bird flu continues to be a problem in Idaho and around the country, where at least 20 dairy operations have been hit. Meanwhile, Finland is the first country to start handing out vaccines for the virus.

The CDC has issued a health advisory for dengue fever in the U.S.

And there’s a new, deadlier strain of Mpox spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these issues

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

