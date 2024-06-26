Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: June 26, 2024

Bird flu continues to be a problem in Idaho and around the country, where at least 20 dairy operations have been hit. Meanwhile, Finland is the first country to start handing out vaccines for the virus.

The CDC has issued a health advisory for dengue fever in the U.S.

And there’s a new, deadlier strain of Mpox spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these issues

