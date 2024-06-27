How one Idaho student turned a viral video into a thriving business

A few years ago, a Boise State University student uploaded a video on TikTok.

He took what he called a cocoa bomb, put it in a cup, and poured hot water over it. As he did, the little ball of chocolate sprang open, and marshmallows and hot chocolate mix popped out, filling the cup with yummy goodness.

That video went viral, and suddenly Eric Torres-Garcia had thousands of dollars in orders, launching his Cocoa Bombs business.

Now he’s got his own manufacturing plant, and he’s turned this into an Idaho success story. Torres-Garcia joined Idaho Matters to talk more.