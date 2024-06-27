© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How one Idaho student turned a viral video into a thriving business

By Samantha Wright
Published June 27, 2024 at 2:00 PM MDT
A cup of hot chocolate.
Mary Dalloway
/
Flickr

A few years ago, a Boise State University student uploaded a video on TikTok.

He took what he called a cocoa bomb, put it in a cup, and poured hot water over it. As he did, the little ball of chocolate sprang open, and marshmallows and hot chocolate mix popped out, filling the cup with yummy goodness.

That video went viral, and suddenly Eric Torres-Garcia had thousands of dollars in orders, launching his Cocoa Bombs business.

Now he’s got his own manufacturing plant, and he’s turned this into an Idaho success story. Torres-Garcia joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Boise State University
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
