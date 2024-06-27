What role do bumblebees play in Idaho?

Summertime means flowers, and flowers meanbumblebees! Big ones, tiny ones, black, white, and yellow — these insects play a huge role in our natural environment and in Idaho's agricultural industry.

But how much do we really know about bumblebees? And how are they doing in Idaho?

Armando Falcon, assistant professor in the department of Entomology, Plant Pathology, and Nematology at the University of Idaho's Parma Research and Extension Center, joined Idaho Matters to help answer these question.