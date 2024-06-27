© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

What role do bumblebees play in Idaho?

By Samantha Wright
Published June 27, 2024 at 1:57 PM MDT
A bumble bee flies away from a flower.
lennycarl08
/
Flickr

Summertime means flowers, and flowers meanbumblebees! Big ones, tiny ones, black, white, and yellow — these insects play a huge role in our natural environment and in Idaho's agricultural industry.

But how much do we really know about bumblebees? And how are they doing in Idaho?

Armando Falcon, assistant professor in the department of Entomology, Plant Pathology, and Nematology at the University of Idaho's Parma Research and Extension Center, joined Idaho Matters to help answer these question.

Tags
Idaho Matters AgricultureBees
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate