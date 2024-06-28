How will the EMTALA decision impact doctors and patients in Idaho?

The U.S. Supreme Court decided Thursday to send a lawsuit over Idaho's abortion ban back to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and said, for now, Idaho hospitals can perform abortions in medical emergencies.

It's known as the EMTALA Case, and the justices did not rule on the merits of the lawsuit, which means the case will continue to be argued in a lower court for now.

Peg Dougherty, Deputy General Counsel for St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about how this will affect patients and doctors in Idaho.