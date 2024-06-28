© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
How will the EMTALA decision impact doctors and patients in Idaho?

By Samantha Wright
Published June 28, 2024 at 3:39 PM MDT
Protestors stand in front of the Supreme Court while Idaho v. United States is argued.
Victoria Pickering
/
Flickr
Protestors stand in front of the Supreme Court while Idaho v. United States is argued.

The U.S. Supreme Court decided Thursday to send a lawsuit over Idaho's abortion ban back to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and said, for now, Idaho hospitals can perform abortions in medical emergencies.

It's known as the EMTALA Case, and the justices did not rule on the merits of the lawsuit, which means the case will continue to be argued in a lower court for now.

Peg Dougherty, Deputy General Counsel for St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about how this will affect patients and doctors in Idaho.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
