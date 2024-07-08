© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times for the next several days as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The impact of Idaho's growing outdoor recreation industry

By Samantha Wright
Published July 8, 2024 at 3:40 PM MDT
A man goes fly fishing.
Larry Reis
/
Flickr

When you think of fast-growing industries in Idaho, you might think of tech businesses or agriculture. But one of the fastest-growing industries and job markets is fish and wildlife, which employs more than 4,000 people in Idaho.

These jobs include everything from wildlife conservation to fishing guides, manufacturing jet boats, scientists, and working in fish hatcheries.

Since 2012, these types of jobs have grown at a 6.6 percent rate, and that’s expected to skyrocket to more than 22 percent over the next ten years.

Idaho Department of Labor economists Lisa Grigg and Ryan Whitesides will be talking about the fish and wildlife industry footprint at a webinar on Tuesday, July 9 and they joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Idaho Matters Idaho Department of LaborFishWildlife
Samantha Wright
