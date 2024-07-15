Boise Rescue Mission weighs in on recent U.S. Supreme Court homelessness ruling

Last week, we told you it’s legal again to give someone a ticket for sleeping or camping on public property. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on the Grants Pass vs. Johnson case.

The city of Oregon wanted to fine people sleeping in public parks and possibly put them in jail if they refused to comply, and the court said that was not "cruel and unusual" punishment.

This case has its roots in Boise, and Mayor Lauren McLean came out against the Supreme Court’s ruling, saying criminalizing homelessness won’t solve the problem.

Last Monday, we talked to the head of Interfaith Sanctuary about the case, and today we wanted to hear from Reverend Bill Roscoe. He’s the president and CEO of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, which has emergency shelters in Boise and Nampa.

