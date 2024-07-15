Idaho athlete aims to compete in 2024 Paralympics

Boise native Annie Carey could be heading to the Paralympics in Paris this August.

She currently holds the long jump world record in her classification as well as the U.S. record in the 200 meters, and last year she competed in the Parapan American Games, bringing home bronze medals in the 100 meter, 200 meter and long jump.

And later this week, she'll head to Florida to compete in the Paralympics track and field, with the goal of heading to Paris for the Paralympics. Annie joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her journey.



