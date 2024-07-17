Idaho State University and AmeriCorps team up to fight poverty and food insecurity in Idaho

More than 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States, September 11 has become the biggest day of service in America. It’s a day when many give back to their communities to honor those lost that day.

Last year, Idaho State University’s Institute of Rural Health got a grant from AmeriCorps to plan community outreach events in Pocatello, Boise and Kellogg throughout the year.

So far this year, onISU's 9/11 Day of Service, AmeriCorps program volunteers have already built bunk beds for those in need and given out hygiene kits for folks experiencing homelessness and isolation kits for seniors, and they’ve just gotten started in their mission to fight poverty, food insecurity, isolation and help communities with disaster preparedness.

Program assistant Olivia McCandless and project coordinator Kayla Fielder joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.