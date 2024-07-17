© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho State University and AmeriCorps team up to fight poverty and food insecurity in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published July 17, 2024 at 2:06 PM MDT
A person from ISU's AmeriCorps program holds a lemon.
ISU AmeriCorps Programs

More than 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States, September 11 has become the biggest day of service in America. It’s a day when many give back to their communities to honor those lost that day.

Last year, Idaho State University’s Institute of Rural Health got a grant from AmeriCorps to plan community outreach events in Pocatello, Boise and Kellogg throughout the year.

So far this year, onISU's 9/11 Day of Service, AmeriCorps program volunteers have already built bunk beds for those in need and given out hygiene kits for folks experiencing homelessness and isolation kits for seniors, and they’ve just gotten started in their mission to fight poverty, food insecurity, isolation and help communities with disaster preparedness.

Program assistant Olivia McCandless and project coordinator Kayla Fielder joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags
Idaho Matters 911Food InsecurityPoverty
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate