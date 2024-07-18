How the Bench Lake Fire is impacting popular summer recreation spots

One week ago, a wildfire broke out eight miles south of Stanley, next to Idaho's iconic Redfish Lake.

The fire is still relatively small by Gem State’s standards, at about 2,000 acres, but it’s threatening some of the most popular camping and recreation spots in the Sawtooth National Forest.

High temperatures, smoke and dead trees killed by a mountain pine beetle epidemic have made the fire worse, and just getting to the fire has been a challenge for firefighters.

Nicole Blanchard with the Idaho Statesman and Steve Botti, the Mayor of Stanley, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the Bench Lake Fire.