KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.
Idaho Matters

How the Bench Lake Fire is impacting popular summer recreation spots

By Samantha Wright
Published July 18, 2024 at 3:05 PM MDT
Water-scooping aircraft collecting water from Redfish Lake takes photo of the Bench Lake Fire on July 14.
U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest
Water-scooping aircraft collecting water from Redfish Lake takes photo of the Bench Lake Fire on July 14.

One week ago, a wildfire broke out eight miles south of Stanley, next to Idaho's iconic Redfish Lake.

The fire is still relatively small by Gem State’s standards, at about 2,000 acres, but it’s threatening some of the most popular camping and recreation spots in the Sawtooth National Forest.

High temperatures, smoke and dead trees killed by a mountain pine beetle epidemic have made the fire worse, and just getting to the fire has been a challenge for firefighters.

Nicole Blanchard with the Idaho Statesman and Steve Botti, the Mayor of Stanley, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the Bench Lake Fire.

Idaho Matters WildfiresStanley
