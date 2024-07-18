© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters

Idahoans travel to Montana for abortion care

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 18, 2024 at 2:56 PM MDT
The number of Idahoans traveling to Montana to receive abortion care has tripled in the last year.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, in 2022, 32 Idahoans traveled to Montana to get an abortion. In 2023, the year our state’s abortion ban went into total effect, 88 people went to Montana for abortion care.

One Montana advocacy group wants to make sure everyone knows that abortions and contraception are still legal in Montana.

Nicole Smith, executive director of Montanans for Choice, and Aileen Gleizer, advisor of Montanans for Choice, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters AbortionMontana
