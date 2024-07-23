Breaking down barriers to animal migration in Idaho

Before humans came to Idaho, animals migrated across the state without barriers like fences, roads or barbed wire.

We have wreaked havoc with how wildlife tries to get where it needs to go, but now that’s changing as we’ve realized how much of an impact humans have. Now, we're trying to mitigate those impacts, by using special fencing that mimics historical migration routes, as well as wildlife bridges over highways.

A new episode of Outdoor Idaho focuses on how we’re helping animals move safely around humans. It’s called “Right of Way,” and Outdoor Idaho producer Kris Millgate joined Idaho Matters to talk more.