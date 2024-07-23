© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Breaking down barriers to animal migration in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published July 23, 2024 at 2:07 PM MDT
A barbed wire fence.
Idaho Public Television
/
Right of Way

Before humans came to Idaho, animals migrated across the state without barriers like fences, roads or barbed wire.

We have wreaked havoc with how wildlife tries to get where it needs to go, but now that’s changing as we’ve realized how much of an impact humans have. Now, we're trying to mitigate those impacts, by using special fencing that mimics historical migration routes, as well as wildlife bridges over highways.

A new episode of Outdoor Idaho focuses on how we’re helping animals move safely around humans. It’s called “Right of Way,” and Outdoor Idaho producer Kris Millgate joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
