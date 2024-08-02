Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 2, 2024

There’s a possible conflict of interest between the AG’s office and the Secretary of State’s office, school choice is once again a topic of debate, the Boise School District is making an effort to reform their grading system, a look at the Olympics and an update on the lawsuit between Big City Coffee and Boise state University.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

