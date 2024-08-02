© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 2, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 2, 2024 at 2:20 PM MDT
United States' Alyssa Mendoza hits Brazil's Jucielen Cerqueira in their women's 57 kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France.

There's a possible conflict of interest between the AG's office and the Secretary of State's office, school choice is once again a topic of debate, the Boise School District is making an effort to reform their grading system, a look at the Olympics and an update on the lawsuit between Big City Coffee and Boise state University.

It's Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableOlympicsEducation
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I'm Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you'll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you'll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
