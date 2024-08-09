© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 9, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 9, 2024 at 2:46 PM MDT
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wave as they board Air Force Two.
Julia Nikhinson
/
AP
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wave as they board Air Force Two.

There's been a surge of interest in the presidential election, more than 200 sexual assault nurses are being trained by the state, Idaho may be in need of new bedbug regulations, a temporary ruling has been made on gender-affirming care for inmates and we have an update on theOlympics.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters
