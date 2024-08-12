© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'The Weight of Nature:' An author interview with Clayton Page Aldern

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 12, 2024 at 3:42 PM MDT
The book cover of "The Weight of Nature" by Clayton Page Aldern.
Dutton
The book cover of "The Weight of Nature" by Clayton Page Aldern.

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on April 16, 2024.

The Earth's changing climate, from hotter days to more dangerous weather events, could be impacting our brains in ways we are only just learning about.

Clayton Page Aldern, a journalist who also holds a master's degree in neuroscience and public policy, delves into this issue in his new book, "The Weight of Nature: How a Changing Climate Changes Our Brains." He joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters BooksClimate Change
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
