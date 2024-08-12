'The Weight of Nature:' An author interview with Clayton Page Aldern

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on April 16, 2024.

The Earth's changing climate, from hotter days to more dangerous weather events, could be impacting our brains in ways we are only just learning about.

Clayton Page Aldern, a journalist who also holds a master's degree in neuroscience and public policy, delves into this issue in his new book, "The Weight of Nature: How a Changing Climate Changes Our Brains." He joined Idaho Matters to talk more.