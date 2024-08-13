How wildfire smoke can impact your health

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 77 large active wildfires are burning in the United States today. A fact that is very apparent due to the amount of smoke in the air.

And this smoke can have a big impact on our health. Which is why St. Luke's is holding a Climate and Health session focused on wildfires.

Dr. Ethan Sims, Medical Director for Sustainability and an E.R. doctor with St. Luke's, and Dr. Alexander Rabin, Clinical Associate Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Michigan, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

