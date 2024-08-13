© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How wildfire smoke can impact your health

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 13, 2024 at 2:19 PM MDT
Wildfire smoke rises above a hillside
Madelyn Beck
/
Mountain West News Bureau
A wildfire burning in Utah in 2021.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 77 large active wildfires are burning in the United States today. A fact that is very apparent due to the amount of smoke in the air.

And this smoke can have a big impact on our health. Which is why St. Luke's is holding a Climate and Health session focused on wildfires.

Dr. Ethan Sims, Medical Director for Sustainability and an E.R. doctor with St. Luke's, and Dr. Alexander Rabin, Clinical Associate Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Michigan, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Wildfire Smoke
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate