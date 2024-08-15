© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A breakdown of the challenges facing Idaho healthcare workers

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 15, 2024 at 3:09 PM MDT
Two doctors during surgery.
Jafar Ahmed
/
Unsplash

Idaho healthcare providers are facing critical challenges, from threats to Medicaid to workforce shortages to cyberattacks.

So what does that mean for your healthcare? These issues will be discussed during a City Club of Boise forum on August 22.

Dr. Patrice Burgess, the Chief Medical Officer with Saint Alphonsus, and Toni Lawson, Vice President of Government Relations for the Idaho Hospital Association, join Idaho Matters for a preview.

Tags
Idaho Matters Health CareDoctorsCity Club Of Boise
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

