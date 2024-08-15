A breakdown of the challenges facing Idaho healthcare workers

Idaho healthcare providers are facing critical challenges, from threats to Medicaid to workforce shortages to cyberattacks.

So what does that mean for your healthcare? These issues will be discussed during a City Club of Boise forum on August 22.

Dr. Patrice Burgess, the Chief Medical Officer with Saint Alphonsus, and Toni Lawson, Vice President of Government Relations for the Idaho Hospital Association, join Idaho Matters for a preview.

