Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 16, 2024

A new initiative could give Idahoans the chance to reinstate access to abortion care, the lawsuit over ITD's campus has been dismissed, some big deals are being made by Gem State companies and the Idahoans for Open Primaries ballot initiative moves forward.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

