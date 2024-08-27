© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
'When the Night Comes Falling:' An author interview with Howard Blum

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 27, 2024 at 12:55 PM MDT
The cover of "When the Night Comes Falling," by Howard Blum.
Harper

In the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, the small town of Moscow, Idaho, was forever changed when four University of Idaho students were killed.

Today, one man sits in the Latah County Jail accused of the killings as he awaits trial next June. This story has garnered world-wide attention, spawning numerous podcasts and books.

New York Times best-selling true crime author and former New York Times investigative reporter Howard Blum has also followed this story, and his new book "When the Night Comes Falling" takes us behind the scenes of this horrific crime.

Blum joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

