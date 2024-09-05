How a new movement is working to support our first responders

First responders can face huge obstacles on the job, both physical and mental, that can take a big toll on both mind and body, and it can be hard to find the resources they need to cope.

A new movement called Forging Wellness provides those physical and mental resources to first responders in the Treasure Valley and the northwest.

Captain Jesse Clark of the Boise Fire Department has been leading the way when it comes to wellness for his fellow firefighters and has been an outspoken advocate for comprehensive wellness programs for first responders.

Clark joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

