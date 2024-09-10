© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rural mental health: supporting community strength Sept. 26 Marsing high school register here
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Creating greener health systems in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published September 10, 2024 at 2:05 PM MDT
Compost and recycle bins.
Scott Schiller
/
Flickr

Giving the environment a voice is something that has motivated Aparna Dial. She’s the Senior Director of Facilities, Engineering and Sustainability for the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

OSU has a huge footprint—29,000 employees and 65,000 students — and a medical center complex that uses a huge amount of energy and resources, not all of them friendly to the environment.

So Dial started making changes to make OSU more green and sustainable, and through training and conversation, OSU and especially the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center have made incredible strides toward helping our environment.

Dial will be talking about this journey on Wednesday, Sept. 11, as part of St. Luke's lecture series on climate and health, and she joined Idaho Matters along with Dr. Ethan Sims, the founder of Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health, to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters HealthSustainability
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate