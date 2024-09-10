Creating greener health systems in Idaho

Giving the environment a voice is something that has motivated Aparna Dial. She’s the Senior Director of Facilities, Engineering and Sustainability for the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

OSU has a huge footprint—29,000 employees and 65,000 students — and a medical center complex that uses a huge amount of energy and resources, not all of them friendly to the environment.

So Dial started making changes to make OSU more green and sustainable, and through training and conversation, OSU and especially the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center have made incredible strides toward helping our environment.

Dial will be talking about this journey on Wednesday, Sept. 11, as part of St. Luke's lecture series on climate and health, and she joined Idaho Matters along with Dr. Ethan Sims, the founder of Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health, to talk more.