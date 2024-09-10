© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Decision 2024: Preparing for election season

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 10, 2024 at 2:08 PM MDT
Deborah Perlman fills out a ballot while voting in her states primary election.
David Goldman
/
AP
Deborah Perlman fills out a ballot while voting in her states primary election.

2024 marks a historic election year. In November, voters will decide the future of our country for the next four years, as well as many key state and local races.

Because it’s a presidential election year, there’s been a lot of focus on not just who gets elected but also on how our election system works at both a national and local level.

To answer the questions that have come up this election season, we asked Idaho's Secretary of State, Phil McGrane, to join Idaho Matters each Tuesday to take a closer look at these issues.

2024 ElectionsVoting
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

