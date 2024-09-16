© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho mom fights to improve dyslexia legislation and literacy in Idaho

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 16, 2024 at 2:59 PM MDT
Colorful letters sit on a white background.
f_
/
iStockphoto.com

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on May 30, 2024.

Idaho Mom Robin Zikmund knew her son was different at an early age. While his peers were reading by the third grade, her son was still struggling.

Eventually her son was diagnosed with dyslexia, but Robin wanted to do more than just have a diagnosis for her son.

So she founded the Idaho chapter of Decoding Dyslexia, which has helped make a significant impact on dyslexia legislation and literacy in Idaho through the science of reading.

Robin joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Gemma Gaudette
Gemma Gaudette
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

