Every year at the Idaho Renaissance Faire, hundreds of people gather for some unforgettable dancing, jousting and sword fighting.

This year is not different, and along with having lots of fun, people will also get to learn a little bit about history.

Kathlean Danes, president of the Idaho Renaissance Faire; Tyson Stuki, vice president of human resources; and Denice King, who plays the Duchess of Milan, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.