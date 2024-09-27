Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 27, 2024

Brian Kohberger has his first hearing in Boise in the case of four murdered University of Idaho students, Ammon Bundy files for bankruptcy , Japan still doesn’t want our fresh taters, public defender policy changes spark shake-ups , more quagga mussels hit Idaho waterways, and it’s been a very busy week for the Pac-12.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

