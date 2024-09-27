Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 27, 2024
Brian Kohberger has his first hearing in Boise in the case of four murdered University of Idaho students, Ammon Bundy files for bankruptcy, Japan still doesn’t want our fresh taters, public defender policy changes spark shake-ups, more quagga mussels hit Idaho waterways, and it’s been a very busy week for the Pac-12.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- James Dawson with Boise State Public Radio News
- Mia Maldonado with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Ruth Brown with Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television
- Troy Oppie, All Things Considered Host on Boise State Public Radio
- Jay Tust, KTVB Sports Director