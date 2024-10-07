© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Marking one year since the Hamas attack on Israel

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 7, 2024 at 2:11 PM MDT
People carry flags as members of the Jewish community gather at a park in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, as mourners marked the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack in Israel. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Rick Rycroft/AP
/
AP
People carry flags as members of the Jewish community gather at a park in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, as mourners marked the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack in Israel. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Today marks one year since Hamas launched its surprise terrorist attack in Israel, the deadliest attack ever on Israeli soil, taking 1,200 lives.

Since then Israel has responded by declaring war against Hamas. In the aftermath of the growing conflict, Gaza has been left in a humanitarian crisis, and thousands more have been killed.

Shockwaves of the war have been felt across the nation, and according to the Anti-Defamation League, there have been more than 10,000 antisemitic incidents in the United States since the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel, making it the highest number of incidents ever recorded in any single year since the ADL started tracking in 1979.

American Jewish Committee regional director for the region that include Idaho Regina Sassoon Friedland joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters War
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate