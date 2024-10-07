New program works to keep food waste out of the landfill

Many Boise homeowners have three trash cans: a gray one for trash, a blue one for recycling and a green one for compost.

The compost program started in 2017 and has been very successful, turning one-third of the waste that used to go into the landfill into compost. Now, Boise is expanding that program for people who live in apartments and condos who might not have the green compost cart.

Lisa Knapp, who runs Boise's compost program, and Catherine Milner, who runs the reduce and reuse programs, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

