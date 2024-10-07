© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Idaho Matters

New program works to keep food waste out of the landfill

By Samantha Wright
Published October 7, 2024 at 2:10 PM MDT
A food scrap drop off location in Boise.
Boise City

Many Boise homeowners have three trash cans: a gray one for trash, a blue one for recycling and a green one for compost.

The compost program started in 2017 and has been very successful, turning one-third of the waste that used to go into the landfill into compost. Now, Boise is expanding that program for people who live in apartments and condos who might not have the green compost cart.

Lisa Knapp, who runs Boise's compost program, and Catherine Milner, who runs the reduce and reuse programs, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Food Waste Compost
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
