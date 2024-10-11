Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 11, 2024
A break down of the Proposition 1 ballot initiative, people will vote on whether or not to amend Idaho's constitution, schools are still dealing with staffing shortages, we get an update on how officials are managing quagga mussels in the Snake River and a look at how legislative races could impact education in the state.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Emma Epperly with Idaho Ed News
- Logan Finney with Idaho Reports
- Carly Flandro, Reporter with Idaho Ed News
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Kyle Pfannenstiel, reporter for Idaho Capital Sun