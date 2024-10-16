How a local bookstore is connecting writers to readers

We’ve done a lot of stories at Boise State Public Radio about local bookstores closing down. Independent bookstores have struggled in recent years and had to close their doors, including three in Nampa and one in Caldwell.

And as each store closed, local authors lost another space where they could find new readers, making it harder to continue to write what they love.

But a new bookstore has opened in Caldwell, and it’s trying to create a home for area writers with its “local authors showcase." George Decker, manager of the Shared Stories Bookstore, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.