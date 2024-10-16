© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How a local bookstore is connecting writers to readers

By Samantha Wright
Published October 16, 2024 at 2:09 PM MDT
The Shared Stories bookstore.
Michael Martin
/
George Decker
The Shared Stories bookstore.

We’ve done a lot of stories at Boise State Public Radio about local bookstores closing down. Independent bookstores have struggled in recent years and had to close their doors, including three in Nampa and one in Caldwell.

And as each store closed, local authors lost another space where they could find new readers, making it harder to continue to write what they love.

But a new bookstore has opened in Caldwell, and it’s trying to create a home for area writers with its “local authors showcase." George Decker, manager of the Shared Stories Bookstore, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

